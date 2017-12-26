City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration Kicks Off In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Triad Cultural Arts and the Winston-Salem Urban league are teaming up to bring a city-wide Kwanzaa celebration to Winston-Salem.

The first night, Tuesday, December 26, began with an introduction of the first of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, Umoja, which means Unity.

The celebration will last a week and held in various locations throughout Winston-Salem hosting a variety of family-oriented programs like African drumming, music and food.

This year’s honorees are RaVonda Dalton Rann for Unity, Jerry Hanes for Cooperative economics, Rev. Toure C. Marshall for Purpose, and Kathryn Mobley for Creativity.

Participants will have the opportunity to create their own ways to engage with two of the principles, Ujima, Collective Work and Responsibility, and Imani, Faith, during the celebration.

The events are free and open to the public, although a donation will be collected by the organizations.

Kwanzaa is an African American celebration that focuses on traditional African values of family, community and responsibility, commerce and self-improvement, Triad Cultural Arts shared in a press release.

Here’s a schedule of events:

Tuesday, December 26 – Umoja (Unity)

6:00 p.m. – The Urban League, 510 N Trade Street, Winston-Salem

Wednesday, December 27 – Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

6:00 p.m. – Delta Arts center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem

Thursday, December 28 – Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Organizations encourage families and participants to practice volunteerism in the community.

Friday, December 29 – Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

6:00 p.m. – Carl Russell Recreation Center, 3521 Carver Road, Winston-Salem

Saturday, December 30 – Nia (Purpose)

6:00 p.m. – Grace Presbyterian Church, 3901 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem

Sunday, December 31 – Kuumba (Creativity)

3:00 p.m. – Forsyth County Public Library, 660 W 5th Street, Winston-Salem

Monday, January 1 – Imani (Faith)

Families encouraged to resolve to carry out principles of Kwanzaa in the New Year

