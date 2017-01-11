Class In Session? Triad School Districts Make A Decision For Thursday

(Photo: Wuthipong Pangjai / EyeEm, Custom)

The snow days were fun while they lasted, but class is back in session for some students in the Triad.

Rockingham County Schools and Davidson County Schools announced they will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday, January 12.

We are waiting to hear from the other school districts in our area. We will update you as soon as that information comes in.

Check closing alerts right here.

Related:

What a Difference a Few Degrees Can Make: Will Schools Reopen?

Schools Work Overtime To Clean Up Winter Storm Mess

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

Copyright 2016 WFMY