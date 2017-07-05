Clean Up Your Yard! How To Report The Eyesore Next Door

Tree down in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Accidents happen. Like the tree down in Tim Bason's yard.

"It fell when we had that big storm a couple weeks ago," Bason explains. "It just fell on over. We're workign on getting that one cut now."

But not everyone is like Tim. WFMY News 2 has found other downed trees throughout Greensboro, some down for several days. It's not clear when, or if, they'll get cleaned up or if they're actually a probably rather than just and eyesore.

"It depends on the conditions created when the tree falls," says Elizabeth Benton, Code Compliance Coordinator with the City of Greensboro.

She says a downed tree becomes a problem if it becomes a health or safety risk, like if it makes a hole someone could fall in or if it creates a breeding ground for pesty insects.

"A nuisance is a nuisance wherever it may lie," Benton says.

The city can only go out and inspect a property if there's a complaint, so if you see something, say something. That goes for commerical and residential spots.

The city sends an inspector to check out all complaints and if he or she finds a violation, they'll issue a notice to the property owner. The owner has 10 days to clean up their yard or resolve whatever the complaint may be. If the property owner fails to comply, the city will

As for the highest reported complaint in Greensboro?

"it's always high grass," Benton explains. "Our number one every summer."

Grass is considered a nuisance if it's more than a foot tall. If you see something like that or need to make a different complaint, you can take a picture and report it on your phone through the city's FixIt app. You can also call in the complaint, too at (336) 373-2489 or (336) 373-2111.

