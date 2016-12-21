Clemmons Elementary Spreads Christmas Cheer To Flooding Victims

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Third graders in Mrs. Mabe's class learned an important lesson this holiday season, that you can't find in a textbook.

"They learned the importance of giving back," Allie Mabe, a teacher at Clemmons Elementary School, explained. "You want to teach them math, reading and science and the things that they are going to need in life. But you need to teach them bigger things. And teaching the whole child is why I'm here."

Mrs. Mabe assigned her class a service project to collect supplies and presents for children impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

"We helped Lumberton," said third grade student, Ethan Preston. "We helped them because they had serious flooding from Hurricane Matthew."

The class spent two weeks collecting toys and toiletries for a school that was destroyed in the flooding.

They made posters, created fliers and got the whole community involved in the drive.

The class set out to collect enough toys for all 120 students at West Lumberton Elementary School.

"We'll have enough to give each kid at least 3 presents. That's because the whole community really stepped up," Mabe said.

Teachers delivered the supplies and presents to Lumberton over the weekend. West Lumberton Elementary plans to distribute all the items before Christmas.





Copyright 2016 WFMY