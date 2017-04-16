Cleveland Police investigating shooting broadcast on Facebook Live

(Photo: Facebook)

Cleveland Police with the help of the Cleveland division of FBI are investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland's east side.

The incident occurred at 635 East 93rd Street.

The suspect has been identified as Steve Stephens.

He is described as a 6'1'', bald, African American male with a full beard.

Stephens broadcasted the killing on Facebook Live.

He also claims to have committed several other crimes.

Police crews continue to search multiple areas in the city.

No additional victims have been found at this time.

He is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags.

He is considered armed and dangerous, if seen, call 9-1-1.

