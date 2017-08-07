Closing Arguments Underway In Corbett Murder Trial

Molly Martens Corbett, Thomas Martens (Photo: Davidson Co. Jail)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Triad murder trial that's made international headlines is almost in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments began Monday afternoon in the Davidson County Courthouse for the murder of Jason Corbett.

Irish businessman Jason Corbett was beaten to death in August 2015. His wife, Molly Martens Corbett, and her father, Thomas Martens, are charged with his murder.

Defense for Martens and his daughter say they acted in self-defense, but the state says Corbett's death was overkill.

At the close of court Monday, the state had given its closing arguments. Defense for Molly had made its case, but the jury still needs to hear from Martens attorney.

Martens and his daughter are both facing second-degree murder charges.

Closing arguments will continue Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

© 2017 WFMY-TV