NC Police Searching for Missing Mother, Autistic Son

(Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a Charlotte woman and her 11-year-old son.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a missing persons report in the 5500 block of Northstream Drive in west Charlotte around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Djoch H (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.)

When officers arrived, they spoke to family members of Djoch H and her son, K’son Y. The family said she was believed to be going to Wingate Elementary School to pick up K’son Y. Investigators were told that Djoch has an undiagnosed cognitive issue and that K’son is autistic. Djoch is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. K'Son was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with red sneakers.

(Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.)

The pair were last seen in a blue Toyota Venza with NC license plate CCH-9372.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or sees them is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM