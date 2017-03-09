Coach Boeheim To Get BBQ, Possible Invite To Grasshoppers' Game And More!

Coach Jim Boeheim (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Like it or not, Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach, Jim Boeheim, is about to get what you could call a ‘care package’ from Greensboro!

Our State Magazine plans to send the coach an Our State subscription and some of their favorite barbecue.



It’s one example of how businesses are rallying around the Gate City after Coach Boeheim said, “There’s no value to playing in Greensboro. None.”

The City of Greensboro responded to Boeheim’s comments on Twitter saying, “We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1sat round anywhere. At least it’s a quick ride home.”

The tweet has more than 6,000 retweets and 9,000 likes.

.@AdamZagoria @ACCSports We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1st round anywhere. At least it's a quick ride home. — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 8, 2017

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are rallying around the city as well with a “Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night” on Tuesday, April 11. The Grasshoppers decided to use kindness allowing all fans with a valid Syracuse, NY Driver’s License to get a free ticket, $20 in food and beverage voucher before the game against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Just want to show our friends in Syracuse a little southern hospitality 🙃https://t.co/z6yxGmIOwu pic.twitter.com/WeBTnuomKk — GSO Grasshoppers (@GSOHoppers) March 9, 2017

“Contrary to what Jim Boeheim thinks, Greensboro is a great place and we want to show off our city, our ballpark and our southern hospitality to our friends from Syracuse. We know that not all of them are whiners and grouches like their basketball coach,” said Grasshoppers Team President and General Manager Donald Moore.

However, the Grasshoppers will honor Boeheim with a “Whine of the Game”

"We may invite the coach to attend, although his presence will bring us no value, none," Moore continued. "I suspect he may already have plans to be at a game in New York, Washington, or Atlanta that evening and unable to come."



The Grasshoppers open their 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 against the Hickory Crawdads.

Coach Boeheim said in an interview today on WSJS "Greensboro is a great place, in my opinion, I may be wrong that this tournament is served better in a big city."

The Greensboro Swarm, UNCG, and the City of High Point as well as, other local businesses also stood by Greensboro.

We couldn't be more proud to call this great basketball town home @greensborocity @VaughanNancy — Greensboro Swarm (@greensboroswarm) March 8, 2017

