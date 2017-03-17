Coach K On HB2: It Would Be Nice if Our State Got Smart

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches during practice the day before the semifinals of the West regional of the NCAA Tournament at Honda Center. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't shy away from ripping North Carolina for its House Bill 2 law.

The law requires people to use the bathroom in government buildings, that matches the sex on their birth certificate.

The NCAA moved the first and second round NCAA tournament games to Greenville, South Carolina because of HB2. That's where both Duke and UNC play their first round games on Friday.

Coach K said South Carolina is known for basketball and Greenville is a great town. He feels good about being there to play and said Greenville was smart to have the games.

Then Coach K said, “It would be nice if our state got as smart and also would host not just basketball tournaments but concerts and other NCAA events. But maybe we'll get there in the next century, I don't know. We'll see."

This isn't the first time Coach K spoke on on HB2. Last summer, he called it an embarrassing bill.

