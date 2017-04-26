Coast Guard Rescues 2 Off NC Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch Sector North Carolina comes alongside the 43-foot sailboat Tuesday, April 26, 2017, 13 miles south of Hatteras, North Carolina to rescue two people. (Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup)

HATTERAS, N.C. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a sailboat 13 miles south of Cape Hatteras Tuesday.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington received notification that the 43-foot sailboat Nanette had a fouled propeller due to heavy weather conditions and was requesting assistance at 6 a.m.

The Coast Guard responded by sending a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) crew from Station Hatteras Inlet, a C-130 Hercules aircrew and an MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch.

Air Station Elizabeth City air crews provided visual assistance as the MLB crew towed the sailboat through heavy weather conditions.

No injuries or pollution were reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch Sector North Carolina comes alongside the 43-foot sailboat Tuesday, April 26, 2017, 13 miles south of Hatteras, North Carolina to rescue two people. (Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Canup)

© 2017 WVEC-TV