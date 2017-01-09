Coast Guard Rescues NC Hunters From Island

(U.S. Coast Guard News)

HOBUCKEN, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued two hunters that had their boat come aground Saturday morning on the outer banks of North Carolina.

The hunters' boat came aground on Great Island, near Oriental. Watchstanders at the Hobucken Station got a 6 a.m. call from a 911 dispatcher that a 15-foot boat was stranded.

The Coast Guard helps rescue two hunters off the coast of NC. (Coast Guard photo) (Photo: Coast Guard photo)

A shallow water crew was launched around 7:20 and arrived 10 minutes later to rescue the men. The hunters were transferred to Oriental where they got their car.

"Thanks to their familiarity with the area and having proper communications equipment, we were able to locate the hunters immediately," Petty Officer 3rd Class Lori Nofsinger, Station Hobucken crewmember. "Their having a cell phone was key during this case."

