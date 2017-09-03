Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing NC Boaters

David Hambrick, submitted photo.

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Coast Guard announced Sunday that the search for two boaters missing since last week has been suspended.

The boat was found Friday about 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, S.C. with no people on board.

Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District released the following statement:

"After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening. We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."





Steve Chaney. Submitted photo.

The Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies searched 33,154 miles for 247 hours off the coast of the Carolinas but Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston Country were not found.

