Coca-Cola Opening New Greensboro Sales & Distribution Center

GREENSBORO - Coca-Cola Consolidated officially opened its new Greensboro sales & distribution center on McConnell Center Drive Tuesday.

Coke says it's a $4 million-plus investment and there's over 300 team members employed at the new facility. Coke Consolidated, headquartered in North Carolina, is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States and traces its roots back to Greensboro more than 115 years ago.

The center is 130,000 square feet and serves a 60-plus mile region.

