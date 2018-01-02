Cold Weather Causing Problems All Over The Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. --These extreme temperatures have caused eight broken water mains in the City of Greensboro in just the past 24 hours alone.

One break happened this morning at the intersection of Holden Road, and Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.

The city has more than 1,500 miles of pipes to maintain, and they say breaks can happen anywhere.

With many pipes being more than 75 years old, they try to replace around 15 miles of pipes a year, but Patrick Smith with Greensboro's water resources says-- they don't call this "main breaking season," for nothing.



"I would like for drivers to be cautious when they're driving through these areas, and just be patient because they will occur and its just a part of the cold temperatures. There is nothing we can do to prevent it," said Smith.

Unfortunately, Smith says even when the cold lets up, they will still be busy with repairs -- because a quick change in temperature can also wreak havoc.

However, the cold problems aren't limited to bursting pipes.

Some people had to figure out how to stay warm while their power was off due to a broken utility pole.

"It's been hard, because I live in a neighborhood where there is a lot of elderly people. Some of them have no backup heat, and we're worried about our pump houses freezing up, and our neighbors needing help, and we need our electricity -- that is the bottom line," said Judy Rice, who live in the Sophia area of Randolph County.

Fire crews warn if people are trying to stay warm, to please be careful with heaters and generators to avoid a house fire.

