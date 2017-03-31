Community Disappointed Over Changes to Say Yes Guilford

Many Guilford County students and their parents are disappointed about some big changes coming to the Say Yes to Education Guilford program. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- Many Guilford County students and their parents are disappointed about some big changes coming to the Say Yes to Education Guilford program.

The Say Yes Program came to Guilford County in 2016 with so much excitement.

Organizers promised free college tuition for every student in Guilford County who every student who qualified for financial aid.

But starting next year, the program will look a lot different.

The organization is making big cuts to the amount of scholarship money they plan to offer to local students.

On Thursday, officials with Say Yes Guilford announced major changes to the eligibility requirements for students to receive scholarship money.

In summary, the more money your family makes -- the less money you'll be eligible to receive for college tuition through Say Yes Guilford.

Also, depending on how long your child has been enrolled in Guilford County Schools, they might not qualify for a scholarship at all!

The changes will not only impact current students but also graduates who already received scholarship money!

Donnie Turlington with Say Yes Guilford says the changes are needed because the program gave away $6 million in scholarship money last year – six times more than expected.

"We knew and expected that this was going to have an impact on the families. We can't sugarcoat that,” said Turlington. “We certainly understand the concern in our community and our commitment is to just answer every question that the folks have."

Disappointment is setting in among parents and students across Guilford County Schools communities as well as local businesses.

Justin Terrell works for Keller Williams Realty.

He says the changes to the Say Yes Program is one of the biggest issues that his agency is dealing with right now.

"There's a lot of disappointment this morning regarding the Say Yes program,” said Terrell. “A lot of people were really banking on this. A lot of people came to Guilford County because of it. We had clients that have moved into this area just to utilize this program."

Terrell says his agency used the Say Yes program as a recruiting tool to convince families to move here.

Now, those same clients are calling Terrell -- asking for an explanation.

“Now those people are left with nothing. Some people have moved here and the kids are in college now. They've had this program for year and going forward they won't have it. So there's extreme disappointment on the end but we're going to find a way to get through it.”

In a statement, Guilford County Schools said:

"We understand Say Yes needed to change in order to continue support for those students who need it the most, but we are also deeply disappointed for our families who were expecting and counting on these funds to go to college. GCS will, as we always have, provide guidance for all of our students seeking financial aid in order to achieve their dreams of a college education."

Income is just part of the qualifications to be eligible for Say Yes Guilford scholarship money under the new program requirements.

Students must also have lived in the district of a specific amount of years.

