Community Helps Ruffin Family Who Lost House in Fire

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Community members came together to help a Ruffin family who lost their home in a fire.

A dad and his toddler narrowly escaped the fire. They are being treated for their injuries at Chapel Hill Hospital.

On Saturday, a group of people helped furnish a home in Reidsville for the family to stay in for as long as they need.

A local car dealership is also loaning the family a car. The wife in the family will be able to use it to drive to and from the hospital to see her husband and son.

The fire happened at the home on Quick Road in Ruffin, right at the Caswell County line.

The father told First Responders he was in the bathroom with his son and heard a pop. He said he opened the door and was overcome by black smoke and saw fire. The dad said he grabbed his son and ran to safety outside.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

