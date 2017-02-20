Community Rallies Behind Teen Injured While Hiking at Hanging Rock State Park

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- The family of an injured hiker has seen an outpouring of support from the community.

Jason Messer, 17, fell more than 40 feet while hiking at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday, Emergency Services confirms.

As of Monday evening, Messer was in a medically-induced coma at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

"It's been like revolving doors with people coming in to see him," Jason's brother, Sam Messer said. "We love knowing that people care."

Messer is a Junior at McMichael High School in Mayodan. School officials said they are collecting food and gas gift cards to help the family.

"With a lot of prayer, a lot of love, and a lot of support, we are going to get through this," said Matt Stack, Messer's football coach.

A Rockingham County elementary school made cards for the family on Monday and the family's church started a GoFundMe account.

The Messer family asks the community for its prayers.

"Just keep praying for him, for Jason. He's going to pull through. He's way too strong of a kid not to," Sam Messer said.

