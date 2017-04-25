Community Resource Fair In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro, in conjunction with the NC Works Partners Network of Guilford County and the Guilford County Workforce Development Board, is hosting a Community Resource Fair from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday. It's at the National Guard Armory on 110 Franklin Boulevard.

The event is free and no registration is required.

Attendees ages 16 and older can learn about employment and educational opportunities, access to community resources, as well as employment and empowerment workshops. The workshops include:

-4:00-5:00 p.m.: Increasing Your Income: Pathways To A Brighter Future For Young Adults

-5:00-6:00 p.m.: Exploring Your Connections To Resources And Benefits For Veterans

-6:00-7:00 p.m.: Strategies For Success: Knowing Your Employment Rights As A Transgender Citizen

For more information on the community resource fair, contact Maria Hicks-Few at 336-373-2657.

