Community wears Bible verse bracelets for KPD

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man believed to be kidnapped's body found
-
Northwest Guilford Basketball Player Arrested
-
West Forsyth's K.J. Henry Breaks Down His Top Five Schools
-
ROCK QUARRY PLEASANT GARD
-
Fake Uber drivers on the rise concerns passengers
-
Overturned Tractor Trailer Carrying Produce Closes Road
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Police Look For Bank Robbery Suspect
-
Insurance company refuses refund, says Southern OBX evacuation wasn't 'an act of God'
-
Jalen Spicer Talks About All Star Game
More Stories
-
President Trump Endorses Bill Aimed At Changing…Aug. 2, 2017, 12:08 p.m.
-
A View of the Outer Banks Blackout From Space #OBXBlackoutAug. 2, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
-
Sixth bomb threat reported at local military installationAug. 2, 2017, 8:39 a.m.