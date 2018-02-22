Condolence Book Remembering Billy Graham Set in NC's Old Capitol Building

1954: US evangelist Billy Graham addresses a crowd of football supporters at Stamford Bridge, London, during half-time at the match between Chelsea and Newcastle United. (Photo by Edward Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of the public can sign a book set inside North Carolina’s old Capitol building to remember the late Rev. Billy Graham.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation ordering a “Book of Condolences” be placed inside the Capitol rotunda, where it will be starting Friday through March 2, the day of Graham’s funeral in Charlotte.

Cooper then plans to present the book to Graham’s family on behalf of North Carolina citizens.

Graham died Wednesday at age 99 at his home in Montreat. Thursday’s proclamation identifies Graham as “North Carolina’s native son” who was “without peer as an evangelist during his lifetime” and who refused to preach to racially segregated audiences.

