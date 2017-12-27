Cone Health Hospitals Gets High Marks, Except For This One

Cone Health Hospital Logo (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Four hospitals in the Cone Health Hospital system earned five out of five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This is an easy way for potential patients to identify the quality of care at a certain hospital at a glance.

However, one hospital earned two out of five stars -- Alamance Regional Medical Center.

We will be speaking with Cone about these rankings, why some of their hospitals did so well, and why one stuck out.

The measurements are made up of several criteria including:

Mortality (Death rate in seven conditions.)

Safety of care (How well infections are avoided.)

Readmission rates (Avoiding unplanned return visits to the hospital.)

Patient experience (Variables from understanding the doctor and nurse to willingness to recommend hospital to others.)

Effectiveness of care (Were people with heart attack, stroke and other conditions treated quickly and correctly?)

Timeliness of care (How quickly people were treated in the emergency room.)

Efficient use of medical imaging (Making sure expensive MRIs and CT scans are done only when appropriate.)

