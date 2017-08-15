Confederate Flag Clothing Handled On Case-By-Case Basis In Triad Schools

NORTH CAROLINA -- On Monday night, Orange County Schools announced a new dress code policy banning students from wearing images of the Confederate flag.

2 Wants 2 Know took a closer look at dress code policies in the Triad.

Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Randolph County Schools and Alamance-Burlington Schools do not mention the Confederate flag in dress code policies at all.

However, students could still get in trouble for wearing clothes that picture the Confederate flag if schools decide the image violates another category in the dress code.

Each dress code we looked into includes some kind of ban on students wearing images that could be "offensive," "lewd" or "disruptive to the learning environment."

Whether the confederate flag could be classified as any of these things is open to interpretation.

Alamance-Burlington Schools would not allow students to wear Confederate flag images, according to public information officer, Jenny Faulkner.

She said that while the Confederate flag is not specifically named in the policy, it would be banned by the section that bans attire that is "disruptive to the school environment" or perceived as "intimidating."

According to Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Confederate flag clothing is handled on a case-by-case basis with the decision coming down to the principal's discretion. If a principal deems the clothing disruptive, it would violate the dress code policy.

