Construction Worked Killed After Falling From Bridge

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A construction worker has died after falling off a large piece of scaffolding while working on a bridge project near Asheboro.

Around noon on Monday, both EMS workers and Randolph County deputies arrived on Emerald Rock Road, where construction work is ongoing for the Highway 64 bypass.

Officials say the victim was Anthony Ramos. Ramos was a carpenter for the Wright Brothers Construction Company out of Charleston, Tennessee. He was with the bridge division on the NCDOT's Asheboro Bypass project.

Mitchell Simpson, Vice President of Wright Brothers Construction, says the company is investigating the accident now. Simpson asks for thoughts and prayers for Ramos' family, friends and coworkers.

