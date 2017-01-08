WFMY
Montgomery County Wreck Causes First NC Storm Death

Roy Cooper Addresses State of Emergency

Associated Press , WFMY 5:17 PM. EST January 08, 2017

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a car skidded off an icy interstate in North Carolina, killing one person.

The death Sunday morning in Montgomery County south of Asheboro is the first reported death from this weekend's winter storm in the state. It is the fourth death from the storm in the U.S., all in vehicle wrecks.

Cooper says two other people in the car were seriously injured when the vehicle slid into a tree on Interstate 73/74. The names of the people killed and injured were not released.

Cooper says troopers have seen a sharp increase in the number of wrecks Sunday afternoon as the sun came out because many roads remained icy as temperatures stayed below freezing.

Cooper asked North Carolina residents to stay inside. He says schools across much of the state will be closed Monday because road conditions will remain hazardous.

 

