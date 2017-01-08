Montgomery County Wreck Causes First NC Storm Death

WNCN photo (Photo: WNCN)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a car skidded off an icy interstate in North Carolina, killing one person.



The death Sunday morning in Montgomery County south of Asheboro is the first reported death from this weekend's winter storm in the state. It is the fourth death from the storm in the U.S., all in vehicle wrecks.

@RoyCooperNC urges drivers to continue to stay off the roads. Says this morning a driver slid off road and died in Montgomery County. pic.twitter.com/VnP2Iiz5Gl — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) January 8, 2017

Cooper says two other people in the car were seriously injured when the vehicle slid into a tree on Interstate 73/74. The names of the people killed and injured were not released.

RELATED: Drivers Urged to Stay off Roads After Over a Thousand Calls for Wrecks

Cooper says troopers have seen a sharp increase in the number of wrecks Sunday afternoon as the sun came out because many roads remained icy as temperatures stayed below freezing.

Cooper asked North Carolina residents to stay inside. He says schools across much of the state will be closed Monday because road conditions will remain hazardous.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.