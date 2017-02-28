Gov. Cooper Unhappy With HB2 'Compromise'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- There's been another delay in yet another attempt to repeal HB2.

The Governor says the latest so-called legislative compromise isn’t actually a compromise and not something he can support.

The Governor referred to this latest attempt at a compromise as similar to putting the Civil Rights Act to a popular vote.

“Time is running out. We must repeal House Bill 2 immediately,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Over the weekend, Governor Cooper posted a video in response to the latest attempt to repeal HB2, what’s called House Bill 186, saying it won’t actually do what it needs to do.

“I want the repeal to work,” he said in the video.

The latest proposal to repeal HB2 would allow opponents of a local ordinance to submit a petition and initiate a ballot referendum-- essentially putting an ordinance to the popular vote.

Cooper said, ‘Representative McGrady's proposal won’t end the national jokes aimed at North Carolina because it will start dozens of LGBT referendum campaigns across our state.”

Mayor Jennifer Roberts says she is glad state leaders are at least talking and trying to come up with a compromise.

“I hope the folks in Raleigh, the Governor and the legislature can come up with a way to repeal HB2,” Mayor Roberts said.

But Republican Speaker of the House Tim Moore issued this angry statement about Cooper’s weekend video:

"Governor Cooper should stop playing political games, stop trying to please special interest groups and stop attempting to sabotage legislative efforts to find consensus on both sides of the aisle and among the business community. This effort takes careful compromise, and House Bill 186 is a real solution.”

