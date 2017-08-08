Corbett Murder Trial Going To The Jury Tuesday Afternoon

Molly Martens Corbett, Thomas Martens (Photo: Davidson Co. Jail)

DAVIDSON CO., N.C. -- The fate of a father and daughter on trial for murder in Davidson County will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly Martens Corbett are both charged with second degree murder in the death of Molly's husband Jason Corbett back in 2015.

Attorneys for Martens and Martens Corbett say they acted in self-defense when they killed the Irish businessman.

The defense spent hours in closing arguments trying to poke holes in the state's evidence.

The state has maintained Corbett's death was an overkill, maintaining evidence proves their case.

Closing arguments wrapped up around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Court will resume at 2:30 p.m. and the judge will instruct the jury before they start to deliberate a verdict.

