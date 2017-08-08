Corbett Murder Trial In The Hands Of The Jury

Molly Martens Corbett, Thomas Martens (Photo: Davidson Co. Jail)

DAVIDSON CO., N.C. -- The fate of a father and daughter on trial for murder in Davidson County is in the hands of a jury.

Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly Martens Corbett are both charged with second degree murder in the death of Molly's husband Jason Corbett back in 2015.

Attorneys for Martens and Martens Corbett say they acted in self-defense when they killed the Irish businessman.

The defense spent hours in closing arguments trying to poke holes in the state's evidence.

The state has maintained Corbett's death was an overkill, maintaining evidence proves their case.

The jury got the case around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon after receiving instructions from the judge.

All jurors must agree on the verdicts for each defendant. They can find either defendant guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter or they can find them not guilty.

The judge dismissed the jury for the night shortly after 5 p.m., saying they could come back and continue deliberating in the morning.

Court will resume at 9:30 a.m.

