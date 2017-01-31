Country Music Star Scotty McCreery Pays A Visit To Grandfather Mountain

Scotty McCreery visits Grandfather Mountain. Pic. Courtesy: Jim Morton, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. (Photo: Jim Morton, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, Custom)

LINVILLE, NC – Country music star, Scotty McCreery, has never forgotten his North Carolina roots or the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

On Tuesday, the star visited Grandfather Mountain. According to workers at the mountain, Scotty was there to shoot footage for a future video.

Workers also said he was friendly and took the time to talk with staff and thank them for having him up on the mountain!

However, we have no idea if he did the Mile High Swinging Bridge.

We also checked out Scotty’s Instagram account. He posted a picture from Elk Rivers Falls, North Carolina. He also said he was shooting a video there as well.

Video shoot today. A photo posted by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Copyright 2016 WFMY