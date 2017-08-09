Couple Accused Of Selling Moonshine On Facebook Busted In NC

Kaytee Lauren Nielson, left, and Dillen Wright (WECT)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC - A man and woman from South Carolina were charged after having been found to have sold moonshine on Facebook according to WECT.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement reached out to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office and requested a joint operation to investigate complaints that two people were selling moonshine on Facebook.

Dillen Wright, 20, and Kaytee Lauren Nielson, 26, both of Aynor, South Carolina, were taken into custody. Both were charged with:

Transporting non-tax paid alcohol

Possession for sale of non-tax paid alcohol

Unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor

Transporting over four liters of spirituous liquor over state lines

Undercover agents arranged a meeting in Clarkton with the sellers, who drove up from SC to deliver eight quarts of moonshine.

Wright and Nielson were both released from the Bladen County Jail after posting $15,000 bonds each.

