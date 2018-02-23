Couple Trying To Adopt A Baby Through Newspaper Ads

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Flipping through some Triad newspapers, an ad caught our eye. The ad reads: "Steven & Josie want to Adopt."

Intrigued, we reached out to the 1-800 number listed. As it turns out, Steven and Josie are from New York and are advertising across the country.

"We're ready to adopt, we're offering a stable home, a loving home, a supportive home,' Josie explains in a video phone interview.

Steven and Josie, who didn't want to share their last name for privacy reasons, have been together about 7 years, according to their adoption profile. Steven has two kids from a prior relationship, but he and Josie want to adopt a baby together to bring home to New York.

To try and find potential birth moms, they bought ads in newspapers across the country. They also put some up on adoption websites. So far, their endeavor hasn't been very fruitful. They've gotten a lot of scammers - and just people interested in money.

"The emotional scammers," Josie explains. "There I was really excited about. She was from Arkansas. She had biracial twins and she was due within a couple of months and that really pulled at my heart strings, but she didn't turn out to be the real deal."

Adoptions in general in the U.S. have been trending down for more than a decade, according to the U.S. Department of State. Steven and Josie have been trying the ads for more than a year. If they don't end up working, they say they'll consider an adoption agency. But for now, they're hoping to try and find the birth mother themselves.

"When you find the birth mother on your own, there's much more of a personal connection from an early time," Steven explains.

He and Josie say their adoption consultant is surprised it's taken this long, but they're not discouraged because a lot of other couples who have online ads, have had a similar wait time.

"Not taking it personally that we haven't found the right fit yet," Steven says. "You kind of have to believe the right thing is going to happen when it happens, if it happens. Then it was meant to be."

If you're curious to learn more about Steven and Josie's story or want their contact information, you can check it out their profile.

