GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The craft beer industry pours more than a billion dollars into North Carolina's economy yearly. Triad cities are celebrating the industry's success during the second Triad Craft Beer Week.

The week highlights the craft beer movement happening across the Triad through several events.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan says Greensboro and surrounding cities are turning into craft beer destinations.

"It gives people a reason to come through this city (Greensboro), to try local beers. And gets our name out through the state and beyond," Vaughan said.

This means big bucks not just for the breweries, but also the economy.

According to the Brewer's Association, the craft beer industry contributes $1.2 billion dollars to the economy in North Carolina each year.

It also accounts for more than 10,000 jobs.

