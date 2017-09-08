Crash in Archdale Involving School Bus Sends 5 Students To Hospital

ARCHDALE, N.C.-- Five students are recovering after they were hurt in a bus crash Friday morning.
Archdale Police said the accident happened around 7:25 a.m. on NC-62 and N Main St.
A driver rear-ended bus 340 that was carrying 45 students from Randolph County Schools.
RCS spokesperson Tim Moody said 5 students were sent to the hospital as a precaution.
Parents were notified and the bus continued to its destination.
Moody also said a school nurse on scene checked out the students.
Students from Randolph Early College High School, Trinity High School, Archdale Trinity Middle School, Braxton Craven Middle School were on board.
