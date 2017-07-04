Crash Knocks Out Power For Thousands in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- 2,300 people are without power in Winston-Salem after a drunk driver crashed into a utility pole.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and University Parkway. Duke Energy crews are on scene replacing the pole.
The power is expected to be on by about noon Wednesday. The driver, who wasn't injured, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.
