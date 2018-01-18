Huge House Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy In Kernersville

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Kernersville. Jason Silvers/WFMY News 2 photo (Photo: WFMY)

KERNERSVILLE, NC - Forsyth County EMS & Fire says they've had personnel at a huge house fire for around two hours in Kernersville.

The fire is on Freeman Road near the Forsyth/Guilford County line and no injuries have been reported so far.

EMS said most of the fire trucks are out on Piney Grove Road.

Crews are finishing up work here in #Kernersville — still working to get more information. But you can see pieces of ash and all over, including what looks to be a piece of a burned book. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/vEsnbGSqxM — Janson Silvers (@JansonSilvers) January 18, 2018

