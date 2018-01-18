WFMY
Huge House Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy In Kernersville

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:57 AM. EST January 18, 2018

KERNERSVILLE, NC - Forsyth County EMS & Fire says they've had personnel at a huge house fire for around two hours in Kernersville.

The fire is on Freeman Road near the Forsyth/Guilford County line and no injuries have been reported so far.

EMS said most of the fire trucks are out on Piney Grove Road. 

