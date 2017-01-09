Crews Battle Frigid Temps, Fatigue to Plow Neighborhood Streets

Crews in Winston-Salem are focusing on plowing the neighborhood streets. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

TRIAD, NC -- After several inches of snow blanketed much of the Triad, the question on everyone's mind is “When is my street going to be plowed?”

Across the Triad, almost all the primary roads, highways, and thoroughfares have been plowed.

Even the secondary streets in Winston-Salem are pretty much clear and the same goes for Greensboro and High Point.

But now, crews are focusing on plowing the neighborhood streets.

In some neighborhoods, there is still a solid layer of snow and ice covering most of the road.

With temperatures staying below freezing, Randy Britton with the Winston-Salem Streets Division says, it could take a while for everyone's street to be cleared.

"We are really depending on Mother Nature to help us out in many of those instances,” said Britton. “We're not looking at any temperatures that are going to get above freezing until tomorrow. There's no telling when we will be able to say we're finished."

Britton says crews are working as hard as they can to plow as many roads as they can.

But there are two things slowing them down.

First, the bitter cold temperatures.

When temperatures are below 20 degrees, Britton says the salt they spread from their trucks is not as effective.

“Just the chemical reaction of the salt, it's not going to be effective once it hits a certain temperature,” said Britton. “Again, we're really looking for Mother Nature to help us out in that regard. Once you get below 20°, the salt is not nearly effective as it would be if it were say 28 degrees.”

Secondly, Britton says fatigue is starting to set in for employees.

Crews have been working 12 hour shifts for the past four days in the freezing cold.

"There are some issues from just an individual human aspect,” said Britton. “You're dealing with extreme temperatures of the cold. It's important to point out that this morning, we actually hit 3°. That means it was very cold. The effect that has on the employee, and their ability to go ahead and get the job done."

While crews were out plowing Monday, some city services were shut down because the roads were too dangerous.

Both Winston-Salem and High Point cancelled their trash and recycling services to residential areas.

They’ll wait until the roads improve to continue trash and recycling services.

The City of Greensboro ran its normal trash and recycling services.

But some streets were too icy for their trucks. In those cases, they'll come back later in the week.

If your trash was not collected Monday, just leave your bins out and crews will pick them up later this week.

There’s no exact timetable for when all the neighborhood streets will be plowed.

Crews say the best advice they can give is to stay patient and stay off the roads.

If you have a medical emergency, or you need to go to the doctor’s office or the drug store, call your city's streets maintenance office.

They'll send a crew to help get you out of your neighborhood.

