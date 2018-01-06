Crews Deal With Greensboro Water Main Break

Traffic cones (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crews are dealing with a water main break in Greensboro Saturday night.

The break happened on Larkspur Drive. Crews are working to clear the pipe so they can repair it.

No word yet on what caused the main to break, but it's one of several the city has had to deal with in the cold temperatures.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV