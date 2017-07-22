WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Crews Searching For Missing Person At Belews Lake

Crews Searching For Missing Person At Belews Lake

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:18 PM. EDT July 22, 2017

STOKESDALE, NC - Crews are searching for a person they believe is missing at Belews Lake Saturday afternoon. 

According to Rockingham County Communications, someone called the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission saying there was an empty boat drifting in the lake. 

NC Wildlife responded, and asked the Rockingham County rescue squad, sheriff's department, police and more to assist with the search. 

Currently crews are at Humphrey's Marina looking for the person. 

WFMY News 2 has someone headed to the scene for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories