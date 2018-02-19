Crime Stoppers Highlights Campus Tip Line After School Shooting In Florida

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Crime Stoppers received more than 1,200 anonymous tips in 2017. Just two of those tips came from the campus text line.

After the mass school shooting in Florida, Crime Stoppers wants to remind students of this resource that allows students to report suspicious activity anonymously and without fear of retribution.

"All of our kids are wired up with their phones and it's easier for them to send a message than to maybe verbally tell someone," said Stacey Finch, Coordinator for the Crime Stoppers Program.

Sending a text to the student-specific line helps investigators because they know it is in regards to a school issue.

"Students are at school to learn and grow and they shouldn't have to worry about crime interfering with their education," Finch said. "We just want students to know that they are the best tool they have to keep their school safe."

The campus line was put in place in 2012, and according to Finch it is free with their software package.

School Resource Officers promote the tip line in schools, by handing out flyers and putting up posters.

For students who want to send an anonymous tip, just text 274-637 with the words "FIVE O." Then send the tip anonymously.

