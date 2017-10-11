Criminal Charges Dropped Against Former Greensboro Police Officer

William White

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County District Attorney’s Office confirms charges in Alamance County were dropped against William Zachary White for involvement in a theft ring of lawn equipment.

According to dismissal papers obtained from the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office, the charges of felony possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretense were dropped because “it has recently been determined that this defendant’s criminal actions have an insufficient connection to this country. Although this defendant did commit these crimes, the proper venue for these offenses is not in Alamance County.”

Guilford County charges were both dropped back in August after a judge ruled a search warrant on White’s home was insufficient, so the evidence was not admissible in court. In Guilford, White had been charged with one count of felony larceny and two counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction. Federal charges against White were also dropped over the summer.

The Guilford Assistant DA Howard Neumann said that original search warrant over the stolen lawn equipment, deemed insufficient, was served by Rockingham County deputies, who called in Greensboro Police to assist them. While inside the home, they found illegal weapons not related to the search. Again, those charges were dropped because the search warrant was invalid, according to a judge.

White said he was expecting to go to trial in Alamance County, but walked out with no charges against him.

"March 6, 2017, completely changed everything. One day I was going to work, the next day I was sitting in solitary confinement in a federal holding facility. So, and it all stems from purchasing a lawnmower," he said, "I saw things from the other side of the other side of the law enforcement world, and when I turned to social media… I see a lot of people you know tearing me up saying, the cops are going easy on him, white privilege, he had finances so he can get out of this…if anything but it's anything but."

