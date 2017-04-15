Customers, Employees Forced To Back Of AT&T Store During Robbery: Police

Customers and employees at a Greensboro AT&T store were forced into a back office during a robbery according to the Greensboro Police Department. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Customers and employees at a Greensboro AT&T store were forced into a back office during a robbery, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

It happened at the AT&T store on Elmsley Court just after noon on Saturday. Police say two men walked into the store, one with a gun.

Officers say the men then forced the workers and shoppers into an office in the back of the building.

According to police, the men got away with several iPhones and cash.

Police believe the suspects are in their late teens or early 20's, and were wearing black hoodies with bandanas over their faces.

The men left in a charcoal grey sedan, according to officers.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Tips can also be texted into to 274637 using keyword badboyz.

