DA Submits Indictments for Earl Kimrey

Earl Kimrey, the man suspected of murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods last year, has had indictments submitted against him.

The District Attorney's office officially submitted the indictments Tuesday.

Kimrey was indicted on charges of:

Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury of Woods

Felony Common Law Obstruction of Justice

Felony Concealment of Death

Second-Degree Burglary

Felony Larceny

Felony Possession of Stolen Property

Kimrey's court appearance is set for Feb. 26.

Kimrey was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of Woods, whose body was found Dec. 2 in a creek in Pender County.

