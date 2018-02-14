DA Submits Indictments for Earl Kimrey

Earl Kimrey, the man suspected of murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods last year, has had indictments submitted against him.
The District Attorney's office officially submitted the indictments Tuesday.
Kimrey was indicted on charges of:
- Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury of Woods
- Felony Common Law Obstruction of Justice
- Felony Concealment of Death
- Second-Degree Burglary
- Felony Larceny
- Felony Possession of Stolen Property
Kimrey's court appearance is set for Feb. 26.
Kimrey was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of Woods, whose body was found Dec. 2 in a creek in Pender County.
