DACA Set To Expire For Guilford College Student Body President, Set To Graduate In May

Hector Suarez (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- More than 800,000 people nationwide have benefited from DACA - including many people in our area.

Hector Suarez is a senior at Guilford College, he is student body president, does 140 hours of community service every semester, and he has just nine days until his DACA protection expires.

"To be honest I'm not sure. I don't know what is going to happen. I mentioned in the speech as well, at this point I don't feel like I have control of my own future," said Suarez.

Earlier this week, Hector went to Washington D.C. with several other dreamers to urge legislators to either extend DACA or come up with an improved plan that'll let them stay.

Hector wants to be a teacher, and right now, DACA lets him have a license, and the correct papers to go to school and to work.

But, without DACA he loses all of that, and his dream of helping the community that's helped him thus far.

"The reason I also do that is because this is the place that I grew up, this is the place that I call home. So i feel like it is necessary to give back, and the way that I will do that is by teaching," said Suarez.

"It really hurts, because I know the impact my teachers had on me. I want to have that impact on other kids, and it really hurts that I won't even have that opportunity," Suarez added.

Hector says his hope is that legislators will come up with a brand new piece of legislation to help immigrants come and contribute to the U.S.

But, he also added, no matter what happens in the next nine days -- he -- and others -- will not give up.

