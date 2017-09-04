DACA Supporters March in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Programs (DACA) marched in downtown Greensboro on Monday night, calling on lawmakers to take quick action to keep the act in place.
DACA protects hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from being deported.
President Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he will end the DACA program, which was started in 2012 by President Obama.
