Dad Of NC Girls Killed In Crash; I Know They're In Heaven

Submitted photo

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- It's a Good Friday the Richardson family will never forget.

Karli, set to graduate from Grand Canyon University next month, was driving with her younger sister Kelsey, a freshman at Western Carolina University.

The sisters who grew up in Mooresville were separated by different colleges and two time zones but they made a point to see each other.

"They always spent time together and when they weren't together, they missed each other," says their dad, Perry Richardson.

With Kelsey in town, Karli and her sister set out to see sunrise from the Grand Canyon but they would never make it.

The pair were hit, head-on by a man driving the wrong way on I-17 in North Phoenix. The sisters were killed on impact.

"The greatest thing I will remember, that will help me get through this, is that they were both Christians," said LaNelle Richardson, their grandmother.

"I know they're in heaven," said Perry. "There's no doubt about it."

