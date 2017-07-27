Dad Who Died Trying To Save 3 Daughters Off NC Coast Identified

Atlantic Beach (Photo: Custom)

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, NC (WNCN) – The 35-year-old father who died after trying to save his three daughters off Shackleford Banks early Monday afternoon has been identified.

The father, identified as Rick Brown, from Tennessee, then jumped in to try and save his three young daughters got caught up in a rip current near the west end of the island, said Atlantic Beach Fire Captain Casey Arthur.

The girls were rescued by a nearby boater, but Brown could not make it back in. Brown’s wife also attempted to assist with getting the three daughters and her husband back to shore.

The father was in cardiac arrest upon arrival of an Atlantic Beach police vessel.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Synder said an off-duty paramedic performed CPR on Brown, while crews continued to work on him until they arrived at Carteret Health Care. Brown was later pronounced dead.

Brown worked for Maymead, Inc, a paving contractor in Mountain City, TN. Company officials said Brown was vacationing with his family in Emerald Isle.

Dr. Allen Davis, the pastor at Piney Flats Baptist Church, said Brown was a deacon at the church and a good Christian man.

