Dalai Lama's Visit To Raleigh Now Set For April

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Dalai Lama’s scheduled October visit to Raleigh is now set for April, Mayor Nancy McFarlane announced Wednesday.

McFarlane said the change helps accommodate the Dalai Lama’s travel schedule.

Specific dates in April have not been set.

“We appreciate how extensive His Holiness’ travel schedule is and we look forward to sharing with him and the world the beauty of Raleigh in the springtime,” McFarlane said.

More information will be released as it is available.

Copyright 2017 WFMY