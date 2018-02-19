Dale Jr. Apologizes To Pregnant Wife For Eating Her Ice Cream

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series awards at Wynn Las Vegas on November 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It appears a NASCAR legend is suspected of committing a serious crime in his own home.

OK, maybe not serious, but Dale Earnhardt Jr's wife Amy did not appear to be happy Monday night. Amy took to Twitter to accuse her husband of eating her "coconut almond gelato."

Just opened the freezer to find that @DaleJr polished off my coconut almond gelato, WHICH he poo poo’d in the store. Wahhhhh!!!! Boy you’re lucky you’re halfway to Pyeong Chang! pic.twitter.com/Xj8aQayiKe — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) February 20, 2018

She went on to blast Dale Jr. for taking ice cream away from a pregnant woman.

Who eats a pregnant ladies ice cream?!!! — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) February 20, 2018

Dale Jr., who on his way to Pyeongchang to cover the Winter Olympics for NBC, took ownership of his mistake by attempting to apologize in Korean.

어젯밤 자고있을 때 아이스크림을 먹고 사과 드리고 싶습니다. https://t.co/fMWCEm8uyg — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 20, 2018

While we're not sure if the Kannapolis native correctly apologized to Amy in Korean, but we can't get over the couple's hilarious exchange on social media.

Hopefully, their exchange can serve as a lesson to husbands around the world to never take ice cream from their wives, especially if they're pregnant.

