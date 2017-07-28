Damaging Winds Possible With Storms Today-Tonight

GREENSBORO, NC -- A strong weather system could bring severe storms to parts of the Piedmont through this evening. Damaging winds are possible if any severe storms are able to develop according to the WFMY News 2 Weather Team.

Thunderstorms will begin to form late Friday afternoon, scattered at first across the Piedmont. They will become more widespread through the dinner hour, and persist into the evening. At any time, a few could turn strong to severe. If that happens, damaging wind gusts capable of downing trees or power lines are the main concern. Localized flooding also can't be ruled out.

The main time-frame to keep an eye on is between 4pm and midnight. After that, storms will start to die down, with only some scattered showers continuing into early Saturday morning.





Storms could bring damaging winds, maybe some localized flooding to the Triad this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/H1tNTwa6XL — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) July 28, 2017

This stormy weather is ahead of a strong cold front that will bring cooler, less humid air to the Triad for the weekend. In fact, it may even feel fall-like at times with highs around 80 and lows around 60.

