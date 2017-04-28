Dan River Water Levels Remain Dangerously High

After a week of rain, water levels at places like the Dan River are still dangerously high. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

MADISON, NC -- It's going to be an absolutely beautiful weekend in the Triad -- perfect weather to be outdoors.

While taking a swim could be on the top of your list, be careful before you jump in the water.

After a week of rain, water levels at places like the Dan River are still dangerously high.

As of Friday afternoon, officials with the Dan River Basin Association say the water levels are about five feet higher than usual.

It’s a big improvement from the conditions earlier in the week when the water levels surpassed 20 feet!

The water levels are expected to continue dropping throughout the weekend.

But some businesses around the river say it's still too dangerous to get in the water.

Glenn Bozordh is the owner of Dan River Adventures -- a kayaking, canoeing, and tubing company.

Usually on a nice weekend, he says he gets plenty of business, but this weekend, he's closed because the river levels are too high.

"The situation is, you don't want to bring your kids out here and be in a situation or you can hardly rescue yourself, let alone your kids,” said Bozordh.

While some other companies say it will be business as usual, Bozordh says the risks just aren't worth it.

"One thing we never do is put making money over top of safety,” said Bozordh. “I don't want to even go down that road. Those are the kinds of things that can lead to a disaster."

Officials with the Dan River Basin Association say after all the rain, there could also be increased levels of bacteria in the water.



