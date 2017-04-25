Danville Church Prepares For The Worst As Flood Waters Climb

DANVILLE, V.A. -- The Dan River flooded its banks Tuesday and spilled over onto roads, parking lots and some businesses.

The Dan River Church is positioned along the river. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told the church to prepare for possible flooding Tuesday night.

Members of the church spent the day covering entry ways with trash bags and laying out sand bags.

They hope it will be enough to keep the water out.

"This is a building God provided for us and we trust that this is his property," Pastor Todd Hartley explained. "And he controls the wind and the waves so we're not too worried about it."

As of Tuesday evening, the Dan River had reached more than 25 feet, its highest level since 2007, according to the National Weather Service.

Four days ago, the river was at just over 5 feet.

